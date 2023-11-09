Experts have named the place in the refrigerator where milk spoils very quickly

Milk is a staple ingredient on most people's weekly shopping list. However, this product can spoil quickly if it is not stored correctly.

Experts have identified the place in the fridge where milk spoils very quickly. We are talking about the doors, Express.co.uk reports.

When you open the door of the refrigerator, it pulls away from the cool air affecting freshness. Instead, experts suggest placing the milk in the back.

Foods that are prone to spoilage, such as eggs, butter and milk, are more susceptible to room temperature when the refrigerator door is opened. If the refrigerator door has an airtight compartment, this can be good for storage.

