Can eating eggs help you lose weight: what experts say

Eggs can be a healthy addition to a healthy diet, especially if you are trying to lose weight. A study found that people who ate eggs for breakfast felt fuller throughout the day and consumed fewer calories overall than those who ate other breakfast foods.

The study involved 30 healthy adults who were randomly divided into two groups. One group ate eggs for breakfast for six weeks, and the other group ate toast, writes Express.

At the end of the study, participants in the egg group lost an average of 0.54 kg more than participants in the toast group. They also reported a greater level of satiety in the morning and throughout the day.

The study authors believe this may be due to the fact that eggs are high in protein. Protein is an important nutrient that helps you feel full. Eggs are also a good source of other nutrients such as B vitamins, iron, and selenium.

If you are trying to lose weight, eggs can be a good addition to your diet. They are satisfying, nutritious, and low in calories, the publication writes.

According to nutritionist Dr. Carrie Ruxton, eggs should be a staple in your diet.

She noted that including eggs in your diet can help you achieve your weight loss goals. The expert said: "A moderate intake of 7 to 14 eggs per week - in the context of a varied and balanced diet - would be beneficial for most people, especially for promoting vitamin, mineral and protein intake, protecting vital muscle mass and improving the feeling of satiety after meals. It is a good food to help control weight."

Warning: If you have any medical conditions, talk to your doctor before making any changes to your diet.

