The Moto Edge 50 Pro, equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, is creating excitement ahead of its official presentation. UAportal tells you more about this device.

According to information shared by insider @passionategeekz, the Moto Edge 50 Pro will be available in a 12/512GB storage variant. Additionally, buyers will have a choice of three eye-catching colors, namely Lavender Purple, Pearl White and Black Eclipse.

It's worth noting that the device will debut at a promotional price of $479. However, after the initial sales period, the price will increase slightly to $539. The price may vary in different regions.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Edge 50 Pro will deliver exceptional performance thanks to an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. You can also count on an impressive 4500mAh battery capable of supporting up to 125W fast charging.

In addition, the smartphone boasts a large 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which provides visual enjoyment thanks to its 1.5K resolution, 2000 nits brightness and HDR10+ support.

