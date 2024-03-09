BenQ, together with MSI, has introduced a brand new monitor to the market. Known as the BenQ PD3225U, this model has been specially designed to meet the needs of Mac users. UAportal has reported that the monitor with a 32-inch black IPS panel boasts a 4K resolution (3840×2160p) and 16:9 aspect ratio.

One of the key features of the BenQ PD3225U is its anti-reflective coating, which ensures excellent visibility in various lighting conditions. In addition, the monitor has a 2000:1 contrast ratio and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Importantly, it also supports HDR, including HDR10 and Display HDR 400 technologies.

In terms of connectivity, the BenQ PD3225U offers convenience and versatility. It is equipped with a USB-C port capable of delivering 85W of output power, as well as DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 connectors. In addition, the monitor has built-in speakers that enhance the overall user experience.

For those interested in purchasing this state-of-the-art monitor, it is already available for purchase on Amazon. The price for the BenQ PD3225U is set at $1,099.

