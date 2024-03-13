Stains on white clothes can be a real challenge, especially when it comes to dirt, chocolate, coffee, or grease stains. But don't panic.

Experts offer four basic steps that will help you effectively remove even the most difficult stains and restore your clothes to their original whiteness.

Step 1: Soak up the stain

Before you start cleaning, absorb any excess liquid or grease with a paper towel or dry cloth. This will help to prevent the stain from sinking into the fabric.

Step 2: Treat the stain with white vinegar

White vinegar is a great stain remover for even the most stubborn stains. Blot the stain with a damp microfiber cloth and then soak the garment in a solution of warm water and white vinegar for an hour. After that, rinse the garment with clean water.

Step 3: Bleach the garment

If the stain remains, try bleaching the garment with lemon, milk, or hydrogen peroxide. To do this, apply one of the products to the stain, rub, and then rinse with warm water.

Step 4: Wash the clothes

The final step is to wash the garment to remove the stain permanently. Use soapy water for hand washing or machine wash with baking soda for optimal results.

By following these four steps, you can easily get rid of stubborn stains on white clothes without using toxic chemicals.

