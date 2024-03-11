Six mistakes you should never make when cleaning windows

Clean windows always make your home look fresh and tidy. However, even when cleaning windows, you can make mistakes that will leave the glass covered with streaks.

Experts have identified six mistakes to avoid to ensure optimal results and keep your windows looking flawless.

One of the most common mistakes when cleaning windows is removing dirt on a sunny day. The high temperature can cause the detergent to dry out before you wipe it off, leaving behind permanent marks. It is recommended to start cleaning from the more shaded areas of the house where the sunlight is not as intense.

Before you start cleaning windows, it is important to remove dirt and dust that has accumulated on the glass. This can be done with a brush or a handheld vacuum cleaner. You should also remove the mosquito net and thoroughly clean it from dirt. As for the blinds, it is recommended to use a microfiber cloth to effectively remove dust from both sides of the slats.

You should refrain from washing very dirty windows with detergent without first cleaning them. This can lead to scratches on the glass. If you are working with very dirty windows, it is better to use soapy water to dissolve the dirt first and then apply the detergent.

When choosing a material for drying windows, it is better to avoid using old fabrics that can leave lint on the glass. Instead, it is recommended to use microfiber cloths, which effectively absorb water and leave the glass without traces. Also, a window squeegee can be a useful tool to avoid water residue on the glass.

Avoid using abrasive sponges to clean windows, as they can leave scratches on the glass. For very dirty windows, it's better to use soapy water and a soft cloth to clean effectively without risking damage to the glass.

So, by following these tips, you will be able to clean your windows effectively without risking damage, ensuring that your home looks flawless.

How to clean windows properly

Use a clean cloth to wipe the dust off the window frame and sills, as well as the blinds. If your windows need to be thoroughly cleaned, wash them with soapy water before rinsing and drying. When the windows are dry, apply a generous amount of window cleaner and then use a lint-free paper towel to wipe the glass from top to bottom to make it shiny.

