Milk, tea and eggshells: remedies to save an orchid from death and make it bloom

Even experienced flower growers can have problems with orchids. If these exquisite flowers are not properly cared for, they may fail to bloom or even die.

To achieve spectacular blooming of orchids, it is important to fertilize them. And the best way to do this is to use natural fertilizers that do not contain harmful chemicals, writes the publication SantePlus.

There are natural fertilizers that will help your orchids bloom all year round.

Eggshells. It is rich in potassium and calcium, which are necessary for orchids to bloom. To prepare an infusion of eggshells, crush them and brew them in a liter of water. Allow to infuse for 8 hours, then strain and water orchids with this infusion.

Water after cooking rice or potatoes. Water left over after cooking rice or potatoes is also a good fertilizer for orchids. It contains potassium, which promotes blooming.

Cow's milk. This product is rich in calcium and nitrogen, which are essential for orchids to grow and bloom. To fertilize orchids with cow's milk, mix 1 part milk with 4 parts water.

Green tea. It contains nitrogen that promotes orchid growth and blooming. To fertilize your orchid with green tea, open a bag of green tea and scatter its contents over the soil surface.

These fertilizers can be used alone or in combination. The main thing is not to overdo the amount so as not to harm the plants.

