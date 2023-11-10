With proper orchid care, these plants will develop well and bloom for a long time. To help them with this, you can use an affordable method - aloe vera juice.

Aloe vera, a succulent plant with fleshy leaves containing a clear gel, is known for its medicinal properties. The natural nutrients present in aloe vera, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, make it an excellent natural fertilizer.

Aloe gel also helps condition the soil by improving its structure, retaining moisture, and promoting aeration, creating a healthy environment for plant growth, as mentioned in yourfabhouse.com.

Aloe vera also contains natural insecticides that can help repel pests and reduce the need for harmful pesticides. Additionally, the gel can alleviate sunburn in plants and act as a natural rooting hormone, promoting root growth in cuttings.

According to the publication, this plant contains natural rooting hormones that can encourage root growth in cuttings. Applying aloe vera gel to the base of the cutting before planting can help stimulate root development and increase the chances of successful rooting.

Since aloe vera juice contains a lot of water, it can help keep the orchid roots moist. This is crucial because orchids require careful watering - excessive water can lead to root rot, while too little can cause the roots to dry out.

Therefore, using aloe vera juice in orchid mixtures can help maintain the soil's moisture balance and prevent root drying.

Aloe vera contains a variety of nutrients that can benefit orchids, including vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Experts recommend taking one aloe leaf, cutting it in half, and using the juice to wipe the leaves on both sides and the shoots of the orchids. A tincture of aloe leaves is used for watering. Grind two or three aloe leaves and pour a liter of settled water over them. Place the mixture in a dark location for a day, then strain and apply the resulting solution to the orchid roots.

