Pasta will not stick together: the secret of Italian chefs

Pasta is one of the most popular dishes in the world. They are tasty, satisfying, and relatively easy to prepare.

However, to make pasta perfect, it is important to know a few secrets. They were shared by santeplusmag.

It is noted that the first rule is that you need enough water to cook pasta. A liter of water per 100 grams of pasta. You should also add salt to the water.

Never put pasta in cold water, you have to wait until it boils. And it is better to take a pan with a wide bottom.

Don't overcook the pasta, it will look like boiled dough.

To prevent pasta from sticking together, Italian chefs advise adding a little oil to the water. This life hack works because the oil forms a thin film on the surface of the water that prevents the pasta from sticking together.

It's also important to choose pasta made from durum wheat - it doesn't stick together as much as pasta made from soft wheat.

Also, never wash pasta before cooking. This can wash away the starch that helps them keep their shape.

