The best baked goods for tea: How to make sand cake with dried fruits

Simple budget baking - it always helps when time is short and you want something delicious for tea. Usually for the preparation of such baked goods, all the necessary products are already at home.

One of such dishes is a sand cake with dried fruits. For its preparation it takes about 30 minutes, and the result is sure to please, writes "Ukrainian Hostess". For a more intense flavor, you can add a little cinnamon or vanilla to the filling.

Ingredients:

powdered sugar - 40 g

flour - 190 g

leavening agent - 3 g

cold butter - 110 g

egg yolks - 2 pcs.

Filling:

egg whites - 2 pcs.

sugar - 100 g

walnuts - 40 g

apricots - 40 g

raisins - 40 g

Method of preparation:

In a bowl, pour flour and baking powder and baking powder into the powdered sugar and mix. Grate butter, rub into crumbs. Add the yolks, mix and knead the dough. Divide the dough into two uneven pieces. Wrap the smaller one in cling film and put it in the freezer for 15 minutes. Spread the other part in a 18 cm diameter mold and put it in the fridge. In a bowl, beat the egg whites with the sugar with a mixer. Add chopped walnuts, finely chopped apricots and raisins, mix. Place the filling in the mold with dough. Grate the smaller part of the dough on a large grater on top of the pie. Bake in a preheated to 180 degrees Celsius oven for about 35 minutes.

