Who should not eat avocados often: contraindications and benefits

Avocados are one of the most popular superfoods of recent years. It is added to salads, sandwiches, smoothies, and other dishes. But is avocado really as healthy as people say?

It's an easy way to make your diet more healthy and tasty, Slurrp writes. But remember that it is recommended to consult a doctor before eating avocados if you have any health problems.

Let's take a look at 7 reasons why avocados can be good for your health:

Heart health. Avocados contain monounsaturated fats that help lower cholesterol and improve heart function. Blood sugar levels. Avocados have a low glycemic index, so they do not cause spikes in blood sugar. Absorption of antioxidants. Avocados help the body absorb antioxidants from other foods. Eye health. Avocados are rich in carotenoids, which are beneficial for eye health. Anti-inflammatory properties. Avocados have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce the risk of developing certain chronic diseases. Cancer prevention. Avocados contain antioxidants that can help neutralize free radicals that cause cancer. Skin and hair health. Avocados are rich in vitamins E and C, which are good for skin and hair.

How to add avocados to your diet?

Add avocados to salads.

Make avocado toast.

Make a smoothie with avocado.

Use avocado instead of mayonnaise.

Mix avocado with sour cream for a sauce.

Add avocado to soup.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

