Among the vegetables on store shelves, celery root often goes unnoticed. Its nondescript appearance and unusual taste scare off many shoppers. However, this modest appearance hides a real well of useful properties.

Daily video

Healthline writes about it. Celery root has a pleasant, slightly spicy flavor that goes well with many foods. Add it to your diet to improve your well-being, strengthen your health, and diversify your menu.

Read also: Three delicious dinner options to help you lose weight

What are the benefits of celery root?

Richness of vitamins and minerals: celery root contains fiber, vitamins B6, C and K, phosphorus, manganese and other valuable substances. It is also an inexpensive source of antioxidants.

celery root contains fiber, vitamins B6, C and K, phosphorus, manganese and other valuable substances. It is also an inexpensive source of antioxidants. Positive effect on the body: Regulates blood pressure. Neutralizes the harm from excessive salt intake. Reduces the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Strengthens bones. It has anti-inflammatory and antitumor effects.



Who should not eat celery root?

Pregnant and lactating women.

People with kidney problems (it is recommended to consult a doctor before use).

People with gastritis and stomach ulcers.

How to use celery root?

Raw: add to salads, grind into smoothies, or simply cut into slices and eat as a snack.

add to salads, grind into smoothies, or simply cut into slices and eat as a snack. Cooked: use in soups, mashed potatoes, stews.

use in soups, mashed potatoes, stews. Roasted: cook as a separate dish or add to other vegetables.

cook as a separate dish or add to other vegetables. Marinated: use as an appetizer or addition to meat dishes.

Remember:

Celery root is not only a dietary product, but also a storehouse of nutrients.

The variety of cooking methods makes it easy to fit into any diet.

People with certain health problems are advised to consult a doctor before consuming celery root.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, we've already written about what you should never add to your coffee.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!