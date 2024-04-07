What spice to add to the diet of hypertensive patients to lower blood pressure

Hypertension is a problem known to many. Medicines are not always at hand to quickly lower blood pressure. This is where folk remedies come to the rescue.

One of them is cardamom. This famous spice can help lower blood pressure in a matter of minutes. Nutritionist Pavitra N. Raj recommends adding cardamom to tea. Just one teaspoon of this spice works wonders! In addition, cardamom makes tea incredibly aromatic and tasty.

Why is cardamom so useful for hypertensive patients?

It has antioxidant and diuretic properties.

Improves the work of the heart and blood vessels.

Helps reduce the level of "bad" cholesterol.

Strengthens the heart muscle.

In India, cardamom is called the "king of spices". And not for nothing! This is a real treasury of useful substances that give us health and longevity.

Add cardamom to your diet and your heart will say "thank you"!

Here are some recipes with cardamom that will help you lower your blood pressure:

Cardamom tea: Add 1 teaspoon of cardamom to a teapot. Brew the tea and let it steep for 5-10 minutes.

Milk with cardamom: Add 1 teaspoon of cardamom to a glass of warm milk. Stir and drink.

Kefir with cardamom: Add 1 teaspoon of cardamom to a glass of kefir. Stir and drink.

Remember that cardamom is not a panacea. With hypertension, it is important to lead a healthy lifestyle, eat right, exercise regularly and take medications prescribed by your doctor.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

