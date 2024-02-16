What oatmeal should be consumed in the morning: a nutritionist's answer

Oatmeal is a popular breakfast, but is it really useful? But what are its benefits and pity how to cook it properly? About this read on.

Oatmeal is a popular breakfast, which is considered useful and balanced. Nutritionist Lyudmila Goncharova told what oatmeal will be useful, and what is better not to eat in the morning.

Benefits of oatmeal:

Micronutrients, organic acids and vitamins.

Favorable effect on the work of the body.

Important:

The digestibility of oatmeal depends on the method of preparation.

It is better to cook porridge on water, not milk.

Whole or mashed grains are healthier than flakes.

Add fresh or frozen berries/fruits.

Healthiest oatmeal:

Made from whole or milled grains.

Cooked with water.

With berries/fruit.

Alternatives to oatmeal:

Millet porridge

Buckwheat porridge

Corn porridge

Baked meat with salad

Eggs with greens

The worst breakfast:

Refined foods: pastries, croissants, cakes, candies, jams, sausage, smoked cheeses.

Remember:

Breakfast should be made of natural foods.

Choose foods that your body digests well.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

