What oatmeal should be consumed in the morning: a nutritionist's answer
Oatmeal is a popular breakfast, but is it really useful? But what are its benefits and pity how to cook it properly? About this read on.
Oatmeal is a popular breakfast, which is considered useful and balanced. Nutritionist Lyudmila Goncharova told what oatmeal will be useful, and what is better not to eat in the morning.
Benefits of oatmeal:
- Micronutrients, organic acids and vitamins.
- Favorable effect on the work of the body.
Important:
- The digestibility of oatmeal depends on the method of preparation.
- It is better to cook porridge on water, not milk.
- Whole or mashed grains are healthier than flakes.
- Add fresh or frozen berries/fruits.
Healthiest oatmeal:
- Made from whole or milled grains.
- Cooked with water.
- With berries/fruit.
Alternatives to oatmeal:
- Millet porridge
- Buckwheat porridge
- Corn porridge
- Baked meat with salad
- Eggs with greens
The worst breakfast:
- Refined foods: pastries, croissants, cakes, candies, jams, sausage, smoked cheeses.
Remember:
- Breakfast should be made of natural foods.
- Choose foods that your body digests well.
Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.
