What things your cat hates: a non-obvious list

Cats are unique creatures with their own preferences and needs. To provide them with a comfortable life, it's important to know what they love and what they hate.

The experts at Jaw-Dropping Facts have named a list of things that can cause cats stress and discomfort.

High sounds: Cats are sensitive to high-pitched sounds such as sirens, loud music or vacuum cleaner. Raising your cat's voice also makes them stressed and anxious.

Low temperatures: Cats prefer warm temperatures. Their fur does not protect them from the cold, so it is important to provide them with warmth.

Water: Cats wash themselves, they don't need baths. However, fresh water in clean dishes is important to fulfill their need.

Surprises: Unexpected objects or situations cause anxiety. It is best to avoid surprises and find other ways to entertain yourself.

Unfresh food: Cats prefer fresh food. Regular food refreshment keeps them interested in food.

Dirty litter box: Cleanliness is important to cats. Regular cleaning of the litter box keeps them comfortable.

Certain odors: Gasoline, onions, vinegar and other odors can be bothersome. Avoiding contact with these odors promotes well-being.

Strangers: Cats prefer to control their territory. Strangers can cause stress and require cautious introductions.

Lack of routine: Cats value stability in daily life. Changes in routine can cause anxiety.

Riding in the car: Cats don't like changes in familiar surroundings. Carrying comfortably with familiar items reduces stress.

Inflatable balloons: Cats may experience fear of inflatable balloons. Avoiding these situations keeps them comfortable.

If you consider these factors, you can create a comfortable and happy life for your cat.

