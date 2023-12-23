What toys are forbidden to hang on the Christmas tree this year, so you won't bring yourself bad luck

Toys on the Christmas tree are not just decorations, they carry special meanings and can be associated with different legends and beliefs. In 2024, which will be held under the auspices of the Green Wood Dragon according to the Chinese calendar, there are certain signs and recommendations for decorating the Christmas tree.

In the year of the Dragon it is best to hang toys of light and golden colors, writes UNIAN. Since the Green Dragon, this color is also welcome. An excellent decoration will be balls of different sizes of bright and saturated colors. You can hang coins or envelopes with money on the tree. It is believed that this will attract contentment in the house.

Categorically do not hang toys with sharp corners. Since the Wood Dragon is associated with nature, care and peacefulness, it is better to avoid decorations with sharp corners or jagged edges. They break the harmony of the symbol and attract unnecessary negativity.

This year, you should refuse figurines and garlands that are associated with disease, death or failure. Such attributes carry toxic and unhealthy energy.

You can not decorate the Christmas tree with unaesthetic and rough toys, because the Dragon is a symbol of nature and wisdom, reflects elegance and softness. Therefore, toys with rough textures can violate its favorable influence.

Decorating the Christmas tree in the year of the Dragon, you should follow certain rules and recommendations to attract luck, happiness and prosperity in your home.

