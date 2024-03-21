Growing a mango from a stone is a fairly simple process. If you know some rules, even a child can easily cope with this task.

Step by step, following simple instructions, you can grow a real mango tree from a seed. Choose a ripe and soft fruit, remove the stone, and proceed to seed processing.

Meanwhile, as your mango seed grows, don't forget about proper care. A medical bandage, a solution of hydrogen peroxide or potassium permanganate are your indispensable helpers. Remember, regular watering, fertilizing, and pruning are the keys to successful cultivation.

And now the main question is how long it will take to see the first shoots of a mango tree. Usually, in 2-3 weeks you will already see the first seedlings.

How to sprout a mango from a seed, step-by-step instructions:

At the store, select a ripe mango. Look for mangoes with a soft, slightly bouncy skin. Avoid fruits with brown spots or depressions. A ripe mango will have a pleasant flavor.

Cut the mango in half around the pit. Carefully remove the pit, being careful not to damage it. Peel the pit from the mango's flesh.

Remove the brown membrane from the pit. Soak the pit in warm water for 24-48 hours.

Wrap the pit in a damp paper towel or moss. Put the bone in a plastic bag or container. Store the bag or container in a warm place (20-25°C). Check the bone regularly and moisten the paper towel or moss.

When a root and a shoot emerge from the cutting, plant it in a pot of soil. Leave the root just above the soil. Water the soil and keep it moist.

Place the plant in a sunny spot.Water the soil regularly, but do not overwater it. Feed the plant with a houseplant fertilizer once a month.

Repot the plant into a larger pot once a year. Do this in the spring when the plant begins to grow actively.

From a mango seed, you can grow a tree that will bear fruit in 5-7 years.

