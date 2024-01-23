How to cook beans deliciously: the secret ingredient that will improve the dish

Long-lived people say that a balanced diet that includes foods containing amino acids and antioxidants helps them feel healthy.

Daily video

One such food is beans. This legume is a good source of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It has many health benefits.

However, cooking beans in a delicious way is not an easy task, at least not for professional chefs. One way to make beans delicious is to bake them in a sauce. The recipe for this dish was shared by Przyślij Przepis.

Also read: Tastier than meat: how to cook lentil cutlets (video recipe)

This dish consists of simple ingredients. Besides, you can add any of your favorite products to it.

And the thick super creamy bean sauce is made with a little secret. Just put 1-2 slices of crustless wheat bread inside 15-20 minutes before the end of cooking. It will absorb excess moisture, and the sauce will become thicker.

How to cook beans deliciously

Prepare the following ingredients:

400 g of dry white beans 300 g of smoked bacon

2 cans of tomatoes

1 medium onion

4 cloves of garlic

4 large bay leaves

2 cloves

5-6 allspice peas

2 tablespoons of 30% cream

1 tablespoon of dried marjoram

1 tablespoon of sweet ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon of hot ground pepper

salt and ground black pepper - to taste

Oil - a few tablespoons

Method of preparation:

Soak the beans in cold water 12 hours before cooking.

Dice the bacon and fry in a dry frying pan. When the fat from the meat begins to melt, add chopped onions and garlic. Fry everything together, stirring, for about 3-5 minutes.

Drain the beans, cover with fresh water, add bay leaf, cloves and allspice. Put it on to boil. When the water boils, add the canned tomatoes and stir. Cook for about an hour over low heat. Add a little water if necessary.

Pour a small portion of the beans into a bowl and cover with cream. Stir and pour back into the pot, stirring at the same time.

Season with salt, ground black pepper, hot and sweet pepper, and crushed marjoram. After 2-3 minutes, remove from heat and serve immediately.

You can serve these beans on toasted bread or with halves of baked or boiled potatoes.

Here's how to make hard cheese at home.

Earlier, we wrote about how to replace butter when baking.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!