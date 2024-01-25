Cats, like humans, can vary in intelligence. Some cats demonstrate amazing problem-solving and learning skills, while others spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to catch a ceiling fan.

However, unlike humans, there is no standardized IQ test for cats. IQ tests for humans focus on aspects such as visuospatial recognition and problem solving, which cats cannot perform, Catster writes.

Even if there were an IQ test for cats, it would be difficult to compare the results of cats with those of humans. Human IQ is based on the average intelligence level of the population as a whole, with outliers falling above or below the average. Trying to rank a cat's intelligence based on average human intelligence simply doesn't make sense.

That said, there are some ways to determine a cat's intelligence. For example, a cat that is able to find its favorite toy that was hidden behind a box has a basic understanding of the object's permanence. A cat that tries to open a cabinet to get food demonstrates problem-solving skills.

In general, cats can be quite intelligent, although usually not as intelligent as human toddlers. They are capable of complex thinking that will lead to attempts to solve problems or explore their curiosity about objects or places. They have also been shown to have good long-term and short-term memory.

How to test your cat's intelligence

If you want to test your cat's intelligence, you can try the following tasks:

Toy and box task. Place your cat's favorite toy behind a box. Let your cat look at the toy, and then remove it from view. If your cat starts looking for the toy, it means that he has a basic understanding of object permanence.

Tasks with doors or windows. If your cat scratches at doors or windows but has never been allowed outside, it means that he understands that these objects open up a space that he wants to explore.

Problems with feeding time. If your cat meows or makes contact with you when it's time to eat, it means that she has a basic understanding of time in relation to the feeding routine.

Problems with cabinets or doors. If your cat tries to open a cabinet or door that holds his food or treats, it means he has problem-solving skills and understands that these objects can be a source of reward.

Of course, these tasks are not exact measures of your cat's intelligence. However, they can give you some idea of how smart your cat is.

