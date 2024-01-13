Which three cat breeds promote well-being: Popular prejudices

Cats have long been respected as protectors and healers in households. Interestingly, certain breeds of cats are believed to have the ability to attract good luck and bring wealth into one's life. UAportal takes a look at three of these auspicious breeds.

Daily video

1. Korat

The Korat is a mysterious breed that few people are familiar with. However, cat lovers and prejudice fans alike claim that this cat is a harbinger of good fortune. Legend indicates that karats were given to newlyweds, symbolizing a long and happy union. It is believed that in houses where cats dwell, there is an atmosphere of tranquility, comfort and even financial prosperity.

Read also: Why you can not sleep with a cat in bed: 5 reasons to evict the fluffy guy

2. Siamese

The royal Siamese cat has a rich pedigree of mystical and symbolic legends. Revered as a creature that attracts prosperity, abundance and good fortune, the Siamese cat has a radiant energy that it willingly transmits to its owners. Forming a bond with a Siamese cat attracts positive feelings and potentially more wealth into your life.

3. Thai

Consider the Thai cat not only a favorite pet, but also an amulet of achievement and success. Known for their discerning nature, Thai cats carefully choose the one person to whom they will become devoted companions. These fastidious cats consider only determined and strong-minded people worthy.

Earlier, experts answered why cats like to sit in boxes. This behavior is explained very simply.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!