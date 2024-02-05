How to remove a dent in the carpet: an effective handy hack

Carpets, although not as common as they once were, are still a popular decorative element in modern minimalist interiors. However, over time, they can develop unpleasant dents that spoil the aesthetic look.

Don't rush to throw out your carpet or spend money on expensive dry cleaning services! There are several simple and affordable methods that will help you restore the original state. About it writes Telegraf.

Method with ice:

Take an ice cube and place it on the deformed area of the carpet. Wait for the ice to melt. Go over the carpet with a vacuum cleaner brush a few times to lift the pile. Allow the carpet to dry completely.

Important:

Do not use too much ice to avoid damaging the carpet.

Do not rub the ice on the carpet to avoid damaging the pile.

Make sure the carpet is completely dry before using it.

Other methods:

Iron and wet towel: Wet a towel, wring it out and place it on the dent. Run a hot iron over the top of the towel several times. Leave the towel on for an hour or two to allow the steaming effect to take hold.

Alcohol: Mix alcohol with water in a 1:1 ratio. Apply the mixture on a cotton pad and wipe the dent with it. Allow the carpet to dry.

Hair dryer: Set the hair dryer to cold air and point it at the dent. Heat the area for 1-2 minutes, then gently brush the pile with a brush.

Remember:

Before using any method on the carpet, it is recommended to test it on an inconspicuous area.

Do not use aggressive chemicals that can damage the carpet.

If you are not confident in your abilities, it is better to contact dry cleaning experts.

Thanks to these simple tips, you can easily restore the carpet after dents and keep its aesthetic appearance for many years.

