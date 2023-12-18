Carpets in the house create coziness and comfort. They enhance the interior's attractiveness, but over time, they can lose their appearance. Taking the carpet to a dry cleaner is not always the best option, as it can be expensive and inconvenient. Therefore, before resorting to this, you should try cleaning the carpet yourself at home.

This is what Prostoway suggests.

Before you start cleaning, you need to decide on a method. Carpet cleaning can be done using wet or dry methods.

For wet cleaning, you can use special carpet cleaners or prepare your solution. To do this, you need 1 tablespoon of vinegar, 1 tablespoon of distilled water, 0.5 caps of wool detergent, and a few drops of hydrogen peroxide.

Mix the ingredients in a clean container and pour them into a spray bottle. Apply the solution to the carpet and leave it for a few minutes. Then, you need to go over the carpet with a vacuum cleaner to remove the remaining solution.

For dry carpet cleaning, you can use a vacuum cleaner, a brush, or a carpet scraper. A vacuum cleaner will help remove dust and small particles, while a brush or scrubber will eliminate larger dirt.

If stains appear on the rug, you can remove them using various methods. For fresh stains, you can use cold water or a detergent solution. For older stains, you may need a more aggressive product, such as ammonia or hydrogen peroxide.

When cleaning carpets, it is important to follow a few rules:

Vacuum the carpet thoroughly before cleaning to remove dust and small particles.

If the carpet has a long pile, comb it out before cleaning.

When cleaning, use a soft cloth or brush to avoid damaging the carpet's structure.

After cleaning, ensure that the carpet is thoroughly dried to prevent the growth of mold or mildew.

