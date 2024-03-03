We all love chicken, but we don't always know how to cook it properly to make it juicy and flavorful. This simple recipe will help you easily make the perfect chicken fillet that can be used for salads, sandwiches, pies, and other dishes.

Try this recipe from the Shuba website and enjoy juicy and flavorful chicken. If you want the fillet to cook faster, you can cut it into pieces. In this case, the cooking time will be 15-20 minutes. The broth that remains after cooking can be used to make soup or other dishes.

Ingredients:

Chicken fillet - 300 g

Water - 1 liter

Salt - to taste

Black peppercorns - 4 pcs.

Bay leaf - 1 pc.

Preparation:

Prepare the fillet: wash it and put it in a medium-sized saucepan. Cover with cold water: the water should completely cover the fillet. Bring to a boil: put the pot on the fire and wait for the water to boil. Remove the foam: use a spoon to remove the foam that has formed on the surface of the water. Add the spices: add salt, peppercorns, and bay leaf to the pot. Reduce the heat: cover the pot with a lid, reduce the heat to low and cook for 25-30 minutes. Check for doneness: pierce the fillet with a knife - if clear juice runs out of it, it's ready. Cool: Remove the fillet from the pan and place it on a plate. When it has cooled, you can use it according to your recipe.

