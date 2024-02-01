Potato dumplings with chicken and mushrooms: a recipe for a delicious dinner
Potato dough:
1 kg of potatoes
100 g of eggs (2 pcs)
180 g flour (6 tbsp with a slide)
salt
Additionally:
flour for forming dumplings
The meat filling:
200 g of minced chicken
1 onion
salt (to taste)
pepper (to taste)
oil (for frying)
Fried mushrooms (for dumplings):
300 g of mushrooms
1 onion salt (to taste)
oil (for frying)
Prepare the potato dough:
Peel, chop, and boil the potatoes until ready.
Be sure to drain all the water and mash them (without adding butter or milk).
You get 800 g of mashed potatoes, leave them to cool.
Put the cooled mashed potatoes in a bowl, add eggs, flour, and salt. Stir to combine. The dough for the dumplings is ready.
Prepare the meat filling:
Fry the minced chicken and onion in vegetable oil. Add salt and pepper and mix.
Prepare the mushrooms:
Peel and chop the mushrooms.
Dice the onion into small cubes.
Fry the onion and mushrooms in vegetable oil, add salt to taste. Form the dumplings:
Take a small piece of dough, sprinkle flour on the table, and form a sausage. Divide the dough into small pieces.
Roll out a piece of dough and put the meat filling inside. Pinch the ends of the dough together, form a ball and flatten it.
Put the dumplings on a floured board.
Cook the dumplings in boiling salted water.
After boiling, wait 2-3 minutes and put the dumplings on a plate.
Serve the dumplings with fried mushrooms.
Enjoy!