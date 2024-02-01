Potato dumplings with chicken and mushrooms: a recipe for a delicious dinner

BLOG

Daily video

SOURCE

Potato dough:

1 kg of potatoes

100 g of eggs (2 pcs)

180 g flour (6 tbsp with a slide)

salt

Additionally:

flour for forming dumplings

The meat filling:

200 g of minced chicken

1 onion

salt (to taste)

pepper (to taste)

oil (for frying)

Fried mushrooms (for dumplings):

300 g of mushrooms

1 onion salt (to taste)

oil (for frying)

Prepare the potato dough:

Peel, chop, and boil the potatoes until ready.

Be sure to drain all the water and mash them (without adding butter or milk).

You get 800 g of mashed potatoes, leave them to cool.

Put the cooled mashed potatoes in a bowl, add eggs, flour, and salt. Stir to combine. The dough for the dumplings is ready.

Prepare the meat filling:

Fry the minced chicken and onion in vegetable oil. Add salt and pepper and mix.

Prepare the mushrooms:

Peel and chop the mushrooms.

Dice the onion into small cubes.

Fry the onion and mushrooms in vegetable oil, add salt to taste. Form the dumplings:

Take a small piece of dough, sprinkle flour on the table, and form a sausage. Divide the dough into small pieces.

Roll out a piece of dough and put the meat filling inside. Pinch the ends of the dough together, form a ball and flatten it.

Put the dumplings on a floured board.

Cook the dumplings in boiling salted water.

After boiling, wait 2-3 minutes and put the dumplings on a plate.

Serve the dumplings with fried mushrooms.

Enjoy!