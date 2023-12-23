How to boil cheap rice to make it crumbly

Author of the Ukrainian Instagram-blog "Beautiful recipes. Humor. Motivation" Oleksandr Ogorodnikov, who lives in Sweden and works as a chef, showed how to cook crumbly round-grain rice.

Daily video

In the comments to one of his recipes, where the blogger told how to cook long-grain rice, he was told that this method is not suitable for round-grain rice. Ogorodnikov decided to refute this statement and made a video of cooking round-grain rice on his Instagram.

Read also: Green or black: What kind of tea is better to drink hypertensives and hypotensives

Ingredients

1.5 liters of water

2 tsp. salt (without a slide)

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

2 bay leaves (optional)

200 g rice

2 tbsp. olive oil

Preparation

Pour water into a saucepan, add salt, bay leaf and cinnamon. Bring to a boil. Pour in the rice. Stir. After 2 minutes, stir again. Cook for 10 minutes. Strain the rice through a sieve, remove the bay leaf and cinnamon. Add olive oil.

The secret of crumbly rice

According to Oleksandr Ogorodnikov, in order for round-grain rice to turn out crumbly, it should be poured into boiling water. This will help to preserve the structure of the rice and will not allow it to boil.

Also, to make the rice more flavorful, you can add cinnamon and bay leaf to the water.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for kulish Kazakh-style.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!