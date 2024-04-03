Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to take care of your figure. Fast and safe weight loss is possible with the help of a balanced diet, which includes products that saturate the body with useful substances and promote fat burning.

A healthy diet and an active lifestyle will help you not only lose weight but also improve your overall well-being. The longer you stick to a healthy diet, the easier it will be to stick with it for life. TSN writes about this.

Here are 10 products that will help you achieve the desired result:

Fatty fish. Salmon, mackerel, hake, herring, cod, flounder. These foods are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which speed up metabolism. Buckwheat. It is a leader among foods for weight loss due to its rich content of vitamins and minerals. Oatmeal. It contains vitamins of group B, E, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, iron, magnesium, sodium, iodine, manganese and selenium. This complex promotes safe and sustainable weight loss. Eggs. They are easily absorbed by the body, improve brain activity, vision, and help control weight. Low-fat yogurt. It improves intestinal microflora and promotes digestion. Cabbage. It saturates the body with vitamins A, B, E, C, potassium, copper, phosphorus. It can be used both raw and stewed. Avocado. It is rich in vitamins, minerals and unsaturated fats. Apples. They are ideal for fasting days thanks to their high content of minerals and vitamins. Grapefruits. They speed up metabolism and remove toxins from the body. Walnuts. They contain polyunsaturated fatty acids, which promote weight loss and improve well-being.

For quick weight loss:

Follow a balanced diet with buckwheat as the basis.

Combine buckwheat with raw vegetables in the form of salads.

Use soy sauce as a salad dressing.

Add sour milk cheese, barley, almonds, green leafy salads, peppers, pears, dark chocolate and green tea to the diet.

