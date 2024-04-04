How to cook the most tender chops: a life hack from professional chefs

Chops are a classic of home cooking. They can be prepared in different ways, but I want to share with you a recipe that makes chops simply incredibly tasty, fragrant and tender.

The secret of this recipe is marinating the meat in carbonated water and adding garlic, prostoway.com writes. Instead of garlic, you can use other spices and herbs, for example, oregano, basil, rosemary. For a crispier crust, you can roll the chops in breadcrumbs. Serve chops with your favorite side dish.

Ingredients:

meat (pork, veal, chicken) - 500 g

soda water - 1 glass

salt - to taste

pepper - to taste

garlic - 2-3 cloves

eggs - 2 pcs.

flour - 2 tbsp.

oil - for frying

Preparation:

Cut meat into portions and pound it with a kitchen hammer. In a bowl, mix soda water, salt, pepper and minced garlic. Pour the marinade over the meat and leave for 15-20 minutes. Beat eggs in a plate. Pour flour into another plate. Dip the chops first in flour and then in eggs. Heat oil in a pan and fry the chops on both sides until golden.

Bon appetit!

