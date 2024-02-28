How to make nutritious potato pancakes: a quick breakfast or lunch

Potato pancakes are a versatile dish that can be both a hearty breakfast and a light dinner. This pancake recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and doesn't require many ingredients.

The recipe was shared on the noviydoctor website. To make the pancakes even more fluffy, you can add 1 teaspoon of baking powder to the dough. Add grated cheese, herbs, or chopped vegetables to the dough to make the pancakes even more flavorful and appetizing. You can use butter instead of oil for frying. Serve pancakes with your favorite sauces: sour cream, mushroom, tomato, or yogurt.

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes;

1 onion;

2 eggs;

4 tablespoons of flour;

Salt and pepper to taste;

Vegetable oil for frying.

Preparation:

Peel the potatoes and onions, grate them on a coarse grater. Squeeze out the excess liquid from the grated mass with cheesecloth or a kitchen sponge. In a bowl, mix the grated potatoes, onion, eggs, flour, salt, and pepper. Heat a frying pan with oil over medium heat. Spoon small portions of the batter onto the pan, forming pancakes. Fry the pancakes on both sides until golden brown, 3-4 minutes on each side. Place the pancakes on paper towels to absorb excess fat. Serve the pancakes hot, sprinkled with herbs, sour cream or your favorite sauce.

