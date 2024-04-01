How to easily clean a stainless steel pot or pan: experienced housewives recommend one simple method

Over time, your stainless steel cookware can lose its original luster, becoming stained by salt and minerals. But do not worry, because there is an easy method that will help restore their appearance.

Daily video

You can use a simple home remedy to clean the inner surface of dishes from old soot. It is ordinary vinegar, writes the sun.

Read also: How to lubricate the faucet so that it does not lose its shine for a long time

Using only a small amount of table vinegar, you can easily remove oxidized stains from your dishes. To restore your stainless pots or pans to their original shine, simply pour a little vinegar inside, stir, then rinse.

Acetic acid effectively restores the shine of stainless steel, and your pan shines like it was fresh from the store.

We will remind you that earlier experts advised how to wash the kettle from plaque without vinegar.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!