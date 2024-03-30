When hard water evaporates, it leaves behind a calcium and magnesium substance known as scale. Although white vinegar copes with lime scale in the kettle, it is better to choose alternatives.

This is due to the fact that vinegar can leave an unpleasant smell. However, you can use another available product: citric acid, Express.co.uk reports.

Experts advise to fill the kettle halfway with water and bring it to a boil. After that, it is enough to add a tablespoon of citric acid.

Then you should leave the kettle for 10 minutes before rinsing it. After that, all lime scale should disappear.

However, if there is a lot of plaque, it may be necessary to repeat the procedure or increase the amount of citric acid.

