Cooking gives you not only appetizing dishes but als unpleasant odors that can linger in the kitchen. Fish, spices, onions, and garlic are just a few of the "culprits" behind these flavors. So how do you deal with them? There are several effective, and most importantly, simple methods. Telegraph tells us about them.

Here are some tips:

1. Close the lids on pots and pans.

This will help not only keep odors out but also reduce the humidity level in the room.

2. Clean up while cooking.

Wipe up any spills and grease and wash dishes and pans immediately after use.

3. Ventilate the kitchen.

Fresh air will help eliminate odors and improve air quality.

4. Use a range hood.

It will help to eliminate lingering odors during cooking and for a short time.

5. Take out the garbage regularly.

This will help prevent food waste and odors from building up.

6. Use scented candles and baking soda.

Citrus scented candles can help improve the aroma, and baking soda can neutralize odors.

7. Do not leave unwashed dishes.

Food particles on the dishes can become a source of unpleasant odors.

8. Clean the sink and kitchen appliances.

This will help keep the kitchen smelling nice.

By following these simple tips, you can easily get rid of unpleasant odors in the kitchen and enjoy fresh and fragrant air.

Additional tips:

Put a bowl of fruit in the kitchen. Some fruits, such as apples and oranges, absorb odors.

Brew some coffee or tea. These flavors can neutralize unpleasant odors.

Ventilate the kitchen after cooking.

Clean kitchen towels and sponges regularly.

Use natural air fresheners.

