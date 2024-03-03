You can get rid of an unpleasant odor with a product that is not usually associated with cleaning your home, namely shaving foam. However, you should clean the room thoroughly before using it.

Daily video

For proper preliminary cleaning, you must first remove the toilet seat and wash it separately. Then you need to thoroughly wipe the toilet itself, eliminating dirt with special or folk remedies.

Don't forget about the floor and tiles on the walls as all contaminants should be removed there as well. Only after you have cleaned up the room can you start fighting the unpleasant odor.

Apply ordinary shaving foam to the outside and inside of the toilet bowl, except for the cistern. Wait 10 minutes and wipe off the foam with a cloth. After that, there will be no unpleasant odors in the toilet, and they will not return in the near future.

TikTok blogger Carolina McCauley shared with her subscribers another way to clean the toilet using shaving foam. She advises applying a large amount of foam to the toilet brush and then wiping the stains off the inside surface. After rinsing off the foam, she suggests reapplying it to the brush and going over the surface with it to remove imperfections.

