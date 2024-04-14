How to keep bread fresh for a long time without a freezer: an effective life hack

Almost all of us like to eat a piece of freshly baked bread with hot borscht, spread peanut butter on toast in the morning, or prepare mouth-watering sandwiches with a fresh baguette. However, even bread bought in a bakery can lose its taste the next day, and after a few days, it can become completely stale.

Freezing is one of the most effective ways to preserve the freshness of bakery products. However, if there is not enough space in your freezer, then a refrigerator will come to your rescue, the Mirror writes.

The authors note that not only a freezer but also an ordinary refrigerator is ideal for preserving bread.

The article states that low temperature and humidity control effectively protect bread from mold. To do this, you should pack it in a regular bag, making several holes in it, and then place it in the refrigerator.

It is necessary to ensure that the holes are located around the entire loaf. It is also important to control their number. If condensation is detected inside the bag during storage, the number of holes should be increased.

By storing bread in this way, you can enjoy its freshness for several weeks.

