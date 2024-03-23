The way food is stored directly affects its safety, taste, and cooking properties. Ignoring the rules of food storage can lead to spoilage, loss of flavor and nutrients, and negative health effects.

If you want to save money and keep your food fresh, you should take a look at your pantry and refrigerator. It turns out that there are many foods that we usually store at room temperature while they are actually better in the cold, marthastewart writes.

Here are 8 foods you probably don't store in a refrigerate but should:

1. Hot sauce. After opening, it is better to store hot sauce in the refrigerator even if it contains vinegar. This will help preserve its flavor and prevent spoilage.

2. Ketchup. It is recommended to store in the refrigerator after opening because it contains sugar, which can promote the development of microorganisms.

3. Maple syrup. It does not contain preservatives, so it should also be stored in the refrigerator after opening.

4. Mustard. If you are not going to use mustard within a month, it is better to put it in the fridge.

5. Nuts and seeds. It is recommended to store them in a cool, dark place and for better freshness: in the refrigerator or freezer.

6. Nut butter. Natural nut butter without preservatives can become rancid at room temperature. It is better to store it in the pantry for a month after opening, and then move it to the refrigerator.

7. Flatbread and pita bread. To prevent flatbreads from becoming stale, it is recommended to store them in the refrigerator.

8. Whole wheat flour. This flour contains oils that can become rancid over time. It is best stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

By storing these foods in the refrigerator, you can keep them fresh and tasty for longer.

