How to quickly melt snow in the front yard with a homemade remedy

Winter is the time of year when ice and snow often form on roads and sidewalks. To get rid of these nuisances, people use various means, such as salt, sand, or a mixture of them.

However, there is a more effective way that does not require high costs and complex ingredients. How to make a reagent for melting snow and ice was told by NBC.

To make this reagent, you will need the following ingredients:

2 liters of water

30 ml of dishwashing liquid

¼ cup of medical alcohol

Mix all the ingredients in a bucket and pour it on the icy surface. The snow and ice will begin to melt, and the bubbles that form will help prevent further ice formation. After some time, the remaining precipitation can be collected with a shovel.

This reagent can be used for both paths and sidewalks, as well as for cleaning frozen car windshields. It does not harm plants and leaves no residue on the surface.

Dishwashing liquid reduces the surface tension of water, which allows it to penetrate ice and snow faster. Medical alcohol, in turn, lowers the freezing point of water, which also helps to melt ice.

