The winter season often brings troubles in the form of frost and ice, increasing the risk of injury while walking. It's important to have the right footwear that not only protects you from the cold, but also provides stability on smooth surfaces, preventing possible injuries and limited mobility.

No one wants to get into an unpleasant situation, especially when it comes to walking to work or the store. There is one affordable tool that can help avoid falls on slippery roads. It is reported by shareinfo.

If you are afraid of the danger of falling on ice, this simple method will help you. You don't have to spend time and money on new shoes - just treat the soles properly.

Hairspray will be an excellent solution to this problem. This cosmetic product is available to almost any woman. Just turn the shoes over and spray the soles liberally with varnish. Wait until the coating dries and your shoes are ready to use. Now you can go outside without worrying about slipping.

Repeat this procedure before each time you go outside during icy conditions. Be careful when using shoe polish on suede uppers, as the product may affect this delicate material.

