Israeli soldiers accidentally stumble upon a valuable artifact while patrolling the Gaza Strip (photo)

Two Israeli reserve soldiers serving at a military base in the Negev discovered Byzantine artifacts: a mortar and pestle and an oil lamp.

The mortar and pestles, which are believed to have been used to grind grain and other dry foods, date from the Byzantine period, which lasted from 313 to 636 AD, Jewish News Syndicate writes.

The oil lamp, which is believed to have been used for lighting, also dates from the Byzantine period.

The discovery was made by soldiers Nathaniel Melchior and Alon Segev, who serve in the 404th Battalion of the 282nd Golan Artillery Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces.

"During one of our walks in the field, I came across a pottery vessel lying upside down, and its round shape attracted me," said Melchior.

The vessel was covered with dirt, so the soldier cleaned it and, realizing what it was, called the Antiquities Department.

Antiquities Authority archaeologist Sari Tal identified the artifacts as a mortar and pestle, as well as an oil lamp from the Byzantine period.

