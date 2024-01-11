Humpback whales created a Fibonacci spiral: incredible drone footage

Polar photographer Piet van den Bamde has captured incredible footage of whales working together. The bubble net feeding technique involves the whales diving under their prey and then using the bubbles created from their holes to capture the fish closer to the water's surface.

The behavior is highly complex, involves timing, coordination, communication and teamwork, and highlights how intelligent animals whales are. Previous work has found that this behavior is learned, meaning that not all humpback whale populations feed using this technique, IFLScience wrote.

During the demonstration of this behavior in van den Bamde's footage, the whale's bubble mesh matched the perfect Fibonacci spiral, also known as the golden spiral. In geometry, it's a spiral that grows by a factor φ-known as the golden ratio-for every quarter turn that forms the spiral.

"The perfectly executed shape of the Fibonacci spiral made it incredible," van den Bamde told Storyful, adding that it was a moment he would "never forget."

This humpback whale behavior is another example of how nature can be incredible and complex. It also emphasizes the importance of preserving these amazing animals.

