Spring is the time when you want brightness and lightness. Dresses will help you create this look.

Daily video

Fashion experts say that rich colors will be in trend this spring. The stylists spoke about new trends in a commentary for whowhatwear. The experts showed dresses that will be especially relevant in the spring season.

Also read: Stylists named a simple trick to look taller

When choosing a dress, consider your body type and choose a dress that suits your style. Don't be afraid to experiment with colors and textures.

Dresses with draping - don't be afraid to experiment with colors. Dresses with such elements will perfectly fit any figure.

Red dresses will be a hit in the spring. Make sure you have them in your wardrobe and choose your shoes in advance. It can be heels or even sneakers, as long as you feel comfortable.

Sheer dresses are for the bold. The color palette of mesh dresses can be multicolored - it all depends on your personal tastes. Not only heels, but even chunky boots can go with such clothes.

Dresses with feathers are not suitable for everyday walks. But for parties and going to a restaurant, it's just right. However, stylists advise avoiding gloomy colors.

Babydoll dresses are back. These dresses are perfect for both short women and tall beauties. They also allow you to cover up those extra pounds on the buttocks and stomach.

Earlier, stylists showed shoes that will be relevant in the spring of 2024.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!