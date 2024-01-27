Stylists named a simple trick to look taller

Whether you want to look slimmer in an evening outfit or just feel more confident at the beach, there are a few simple ways to add a few centimeters to your height with the right clothes.

One of the most effective ways is to choose the right neckline. Some necklines create the illusion of height, making you appear taller than you actually are, writes NewsBytesApp.

Here are five tactics to help you look taller:

V-neck. A classic neckline for all time, the V-neck draws the eye vertically, creating a lengthening effect on the upper body. This simple yet powerful neckline not only flatters different body types but also adds a touch of elegance to your ensemble.

Plunging neckline. Bold and dramatic, the plunging neckline takes center stage in the quest for the illusion of height. By revealing more of the body in the chest area, it lengthens the neck and upper body, creating the visual impression of extra centimeters. The plunging neckline is perfect for evening wear or a bold daytime look.

Round neckline. Plunging necklines with a U-shaped curve are a versatile choice for those who want to appear taller. This neckline subtly shifts the emphasis upward, creating the illusion of an elongated neck. Whether it's a casual day or a formal gathering, wide necklines create an eye-catching silhouette that not only accentuates your style but also adds a touch of sophistication to your overall look.

The"hooded neckline" - characterized by draped fabric, is a subtle but effective choice for increasing height. Soft folds of fabric draw attention upwards, creating a visually elongated neck. This neckline works wonders for both casual and formal wear, adding a touch of sophistication and glamor while creating the illusion of height to your ensemble.

Stylists also recommend creating the illusion of height with the following tricks:

Wear clothes in vertical lines. Vertical lines help to create the illusion of a taller height.

Wear clothes in light colors. Light colors help to reflect light, which creates the illusion of greater height.

Wear clothes that are the right length. Clothes that end at or below knee level can visually reduce your height.

With these tips, you can easily add a few inches to your height and look taller than you are.

