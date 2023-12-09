Eat and lose weight: what foods you can eat at night

Many people, wanting to lose weight quickly and look attractive, resort to express diets or even starvation. However, this is wrong, because reducing calories or fasting can slow down the metabolism, which is fraught with significant weight gain after the experiments are over.

We tell you which foods contribute to weight loss.

Regarding the food that can be eaten at night, the famous nutritionist Rebecca Ditkoff recommends paying attention to carbohydrates. They promote the production of insulin, which increases the level of melatonin in the brain, promoting rapid falling asleep and deep sleep. The combination of carbohydrates and protein helps to lower hunger hormones, providing satiety throughout the night. Protein is also important for satisfying hunger and proper weight loss.

For dinner, it is recommended to eat foods such as fermented milk (kefir, natural yogurt), low-fat cheese, egg yolk, poultry (turkey and chicken fillets), grapefruit, sea fish, avocado and stewed vegetables. Sour-sweet berries such as cherries, blueberries and raspberries can be added to the diet.

Regarding bedtime drinks, you can drink pineapple juice, grapefruit juice, green tea, chamomile tea, ginger tea, kefir, water with apple cider vinegar, milk with turmeric and black pepper, grape juice.

