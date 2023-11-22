Experts explain why it is dangerous to feed dogs raw meat

A new study has shown that dogs fed raw food are more likely to shed antibiotic-resistant E. coli bacteria. These bacteria can be dangerous to humans, as they can cause food poisoning, urinary tract and bloodstream infections, and other serious illnesses.

The study, published in the journal One Health, was conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. They analyzed the presence of antibiotic-resistant E. coli in the intestines of 600 healthy dogs. The dog owners also provided details about each dog's diet, environment, and whether it had been treated with antibiotics, Newsweek writes.

Scientists found that dogs fed raw food were 10 times more likely to shed ciprofloxacin-resistant bacteria than dogs fed cooked food. Ciprofloxacin is an important antibiotic used to treat a wide range of bacterial infections.

"These results reinforce the warnings about the risks associated with feeding dogs raw food," said Matthew Avison, Professor of Molecular Bacteriology at the University of Bristol's School of Cell and Molecular Medicine, who led the study.

"Dogs fed raw food can infect humans with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which can lead to serious illness," he added.

The study also found that dogs fed raw food were more likely to show signs of diarrhea and other gastrointestinal problems.

"Raw meat can contain bacteria that can cause food poisoning in dogs," Avison said. According to him, these bacteria can also be transmitted to humans, which can be dangerous, especially for children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Scientists urge dog owners to carefully weigh the risks and benefits of feeding their dogs raw food. They also recommend that people who come into contact with dogs that eat raw food practice good hand hygiene.

