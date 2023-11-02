Working from home is a luxury from many different perspectives: zero commute time, a fridge full of healthy food, a cozy atmosphere. But there's one thing we don't realize we're missing - our colleagues.

Daily video

It gets lonely in the home office. A four-legged colleague can be the perfect solution - attention and companionship without loud, annoying phone calls. However, not all breeds are suitable for those who work outside the office, Best Life writes. Let's talk further about the best dog breeds for people who spend a lot of time at home.

Read also: 9 most unique dog breeds you've never seen

1. Poodle

The Poodle is one of the most intelligent dog breeds. They are easy to train, quiet, hypoallergenic, and happy to be exercised at home, ready to make friends with people of all ages and quietly snuggle up to you while you work.

Experts distinguish three subbreeds of poodles: standard, toy, and tiny. If you want a less active breed, then the standard breed is the right choice for you.

2. Greyhound

Veterinarian Jenna Mahan said that most greyhounds enjoy spending a lot of time on the couch, preferably under a blanket. They tend to be quiet and clean, with good manners and gentle behavior.

According to veterinary nurse Emma Thompson, one particular type of greyhound is a particularly great breed for people who work from home.

"Italian Greyhounds are low maintenance, they don't need much grooming and one walk a day will suffice. They are also extremely affectionate and love close contact with their owners, meaning that when you are working, they will be happy sitting at your feet or on your lap," Thompson explained, adding that this breed does not like to be left alone for long periods of time.

3. Maltese

Small dogs tend to make better work companions because they can nap on your lap while you work at your desk. For this reason, Aaron Rice, an expert dog trainer at Stayyy, says that the Maltese is one of the most popular breeds for people who work from home.

"They are small and quiet dogs that don't need too much space to move around. They are also very intelligent and easy to train, so they can be a great companion for those who want to spend more time at home," the expert explained.

4. Chihuahua

Veterinary surgeon Linda Simon believes that the Chihuahua, the smallest dog breed in the world, is a particularly good option if you spend a lot of time at home, especially when working. You don't want a noisy dog, or one that will do harm.

"Rather, you're looking for a dog that's easy going, that can entertain themselves and doesn't cause too much mischief," Simon added, noting that in this case, Chihuahuas are the right dog for you, as they don't need a lot of walking and activity. They love affection and attention from the owner.

5. Great Dane

Small dogs are not for everyone. Among large dog breeds, Great Danes are good companions at work. They are gentle giants. They are not usually excitable, except maybe when someone new comes to pet them. Their mild nature makes them calm and easy to train, making them the best large dog breed for those who work from home, provided they have the space.

Just make sure your home office is spacious enough to accommodate your desk and dog bed.

6. Labrador Retriever

According to veterinarian Corinne Wigfall, Labrador Retrievers are a great choice for everyone. They will sit at your feet all day while you work and keep you company.

She notes that Labradors need a minimum of 40 minutes of exercise daily, but it "will help you get out of the house and increase your step count after the workday is over so you can relax after a hard day at the home office.

Labradors are also easy to train, friendly and good with children and other dogs.

7. Golden Retriever

Veterinary epidemiologist Stephanie Venn-Watson said that the ideal dog breed for a remote worker should be equally calm and active.

"You want them to be mellow enough not to distract you while you work, but also active enough to go for regular walks with you," the expert explained, noting that golden retrievers are a good fit. These dogs have an innate ability to match human energy, so they will be lazy when you are distracted by work, but also ready to join you in the afternoon or evening for a walk.

8. The common purebred dog

Veterinarians wisely advise you not to be afraid to choose outbred dogs, i.e. mongrels. If you rescue them from a bad life and give them a family, they will adore you for the rest of their lives and show gratitude every day.

Mixed-breed dogs are usually eager to please, and therefore easy to train. In addition, they will be strong and healthy due to their parental mixture - without hip dysplasia or other genetic disorders.

Earlier, UAportal gave four tips on how to quickly and effectively remove pet hair from a washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!