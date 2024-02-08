Experts explained whether it is possible to mix boiled and ordinary water

Mixing boiled and regular water is a common practice, but it's important to know how to do it correctly so you don't jeopardize your health.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes the importance of considering the quality and source of water when mixing it.

Tap water usually undergoes many stages of purification and is considered safe for consumption. However, old or damaged pipes in your home can stain it. Therefore, it is advisable to check the condition of your plumbing system.

Filtered water can be safe, but not all filters are the same. Some do not purify the water from all contaminants. Therefore, it is important to choose a reliable filter and maintain it regularly.

Water from a well requires special attention. Before using boiled water for dilution, it is necessary to check its safety. Regularly conduct chemical and microbiological analysis of water from the well.

Mixing boiled water with water from bodies of water such as lakes or rivers is highly discouraged. This water may contain pathogenic bacteria and other contaminants, which can lead to poisoning or illness.

Bottled water is the safest option for mixing with boiled water. It passes strict quality standards and guarantees safe and clean drinking. However, keep in mind the negative impact of plastic packaging on the environment.

