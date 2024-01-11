Over time, it is not uncommon for ice to build up in the refrigerator and require defrosting. This can be a tedious and tedious task.

However, there is a simple solution to overcome this problem, writes SantePlus. You will need a tool that is available in every kitchen.

It turns out that you can prevent frost from forming in the refrigerator by using vegetable oil. All you need is a neutral vegetable oil that you apply to the walls, drawers, and compartments of your appliance.

Here's how to do it:

Turn off the refrigerator and remove all food from it. Clean the refrigerator of any food residue and wipe it dry. Apply a thin layer of oil to all interior surfaces of the refrigerator, including the walls, drawers and shelves. Put the food back into the refrigerator and turn it on.

The oil forms a thin film on the surface of the refrigerator that prevents frost from forming. This means you'll need to defrost less often, and you can keep your refrigerator clean and in good working order.

Here are some additional tips to help you prevent frost from forming in your refrigerator:

Do not overfill the refrigerator. Excess food will generate heat, which can lead to frost.

Do not leave the refrigerator door open for a long time. This can also lead to frost build-up.

Try this simple way to prevent frost from forming in the freezer and see how effective it is.

