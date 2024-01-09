How to get rid of bad odor in the refrigerator with penny means

The refrigerator is an important element of our kitchen that helps keep food fresh and usable for a long time. However, if the refrigerator is not cleaned regularly, it can develop unpleasant odors.

Fortunately, there are some simple and effective ways to get rid of unpleasant odors in the refrigerator, writes the publication SantePlus.

Clean your refrigerator regularly. At least once a month, turn off the refrigerator, remove its contents and clean all surfaces with a mild detergent. Don't forget to clean the seals as well to prevent mold.

Store food in airtight containers. This will help prevent odors from some foods from spreading to others.

Use natural deodorizers. Vinegar, lemon, baking soda and coffee grounds are effective natural remedies that will help eliminate unpleasant odors.

Regularly check the expiration date of foods. Do not allow food to spoil in the refrigerator.

You can use the following remedies to deodorize your refrigerator:

Vinegar spray: mix 1/2 cup vinegar with 1/2 cup water and pour into a spray bottle. Apply the spray to the surface of the refrigerator. Then wipe dry.

Lemon solution: mix 1/2 cup water with 1/4 cup lemon juice. Apply the solution to all surfaces of the refrigerator.

Baking soda: Spread baking soda on a paper towel and place it in the refrigerator.

Coffee grounds: place a cup of coffee grounds in the refrigerator.

With these simple tips, you can easily keep your fridge fresh and clean.

