Why do experienced housewives sprinkle salt on a broom: we reveal the trick

In every home you can find a broom or a broom, which become indispensable assistants in everyday life. Although they cannot replace a vacuum cleaner, they do an excellent job of collecting garbage. Time passes, and the broom gets dirty, requiring timely cleaning.

When a dirty broom causes litter to spread instead of collecting it, it's time to clean the tool. The UAportal team tells a life hack that will help restore its functions.

How to clean a broom

With the help of a broom, you can easily get rid of dust and debris accumulated on the floor. If it is not cleaned regularly, it will become a source of even more pollution.

Cleaning a broom is not as difficult as it may seem. Just sprinkle it with a handful of coarse salt and leave it overnight. During your sleep, the salt crystals will penetrate into all the crevices of the broom and clean it of dirt.

The next morning, wash the broom to avoid spreading salt around your house. To do this, mix three liters of warm water, 500 ml of vinegar and half a glass of table salt in a bowl, and place the broom in this solution.

Let it sit in the water for a few minutes until it is free of dirt. Then let it dry completely.

After this procedure, your broom will be clean and ready for the next use.

