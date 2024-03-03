Nutritionists have named the healthiest soups that can be consumed daily

Soups are not only tasty, but also healthy if prepared properly. However, some soups can be harmful to our health.

So, to eat or not to eat soups? Of course, you should! But choose healthy and properly prepared dishes that will bring you health and joy, TSN writes.

What are the healthiest soups?

Chicken broth with vegetables: rich in protein, antioxidants and vitamins, supports the immune system, controls weight and promotes tissue regeneration.

rich in protein, antioxidants and vitamins, supports the immune system, controls weight and promotes tissue regeneration. Sea fish soup : contains iron, zinc, fluorine and omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which promote heart, brain and nervous system health.

: contains iron, zinc, fluorine and omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which promote heart, brain and nervous system health. Vegetable soup: a source of vitamins and minerals, strengthens the immune system, energizes, and improves bowel function.

What soups should you avoid?

Solyanka: due to its high content of animal fats, it can have a negative impact on the stomach, heart, and weight. Salted cucumbers and olives are not recommended for people with stomach problems.

due to its high content of animal fats, it can have a negative impact on the stomach, heart, and weight. Salted cucumbers and olives are not recommended for people with stomach problems. Mushroom soup: An "empty" soup with few nutrients. Extractive substances of mushrooms have a negative effect on the stomach and intestines.

An "empty" soup with few nutrients. Extractive substances of mushrooms have a negative effect on the stomach and intestines. Pea soup: can cause digestive problems in people with sensitive intestines. Pea enzymes slow down the breakdown of protein, which can lead to discomfort.

