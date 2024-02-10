A nutritionist answered how much water you need to drink daily to lose weight

Who of us does not dream of a slim figure? Water can be your true ally in this endeavor. Do not drink too much water. It can lead to health problems.

Nutritionist Amy Goodson told how much water you should drink every day to lose extra pounds, writes Eatthis. If you have any health problems, consult your doctor before changing your drinking regimen.

Water does not burn fat on its own, but it can help you lose weight in several ways:

Water suppresses appetite. If you drink water before a meal, you will eat less.

Water flushes toxins out of your body. This can help you feel better and have more energy.

Water helps you exercise longer and more intensely. This will lead to more calories burned.

How much water should you drink each day?

There is no universal answer to this question. The amount of water you need depends on your age, gender, activity level and overall health.

On average, women need to drink about 9 cups of fluid per day and men need to drink about 13 cups. This includes the water you get with food and drinks.

Here are some tips for drinking more water:

Carry a water bottle with you. This way you will always have water on hand to quench your thirst.

Drink water before you eat.

Replace sugary drinks with water.

Add fruits or herbs to your water. This will give it flavor and make it more enjoyable.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. Consult your doctor about taking medicine, diagnoses and other medical advice.

