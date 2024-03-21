Who doesn't love juicy, flavorful kiwis - a green treasure for your health. This exotic fruit is not only delicious, but also incredibly healthy.

Kiwis are a real treasure trove of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Add them to your diet to improve your health and well-being and enjoy their great taste, nv.ua writes.

What are the benefits of kiwis?

They support digestion.

Thanks to fiber, kiwis improve bowel function, fight constipation, and promote a healthy microbiome. A source of vitamin C. One kiwi contains more than 70% of the daily value of vitamin C, which is essential for immunity, skin and eye health.

Good for the heart.

Kiwis help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Help to control weight. Low in calories and rich in fiber, kiwis make you feel full and help you not to overeat.

They improve vision.

Kiwis contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes from age-related changes and improve vision. Low glycemic index. Kiwis do not dramatically increase blood sugar levels, so they can be eaten by people with diabetes.

Who can be harmed by kiwis?

Kiwis can be dangerous for people with an actinidin allergy. Signs of allergy may include: abdominal pain, vomiting, wheezing, difficulty swallowing, hives, itching, and swelling of the face.

How to eat kiwi?

Eat kiwi fresh, add to salads, smoothies, yogurt.

Kiwi can be used to make savory salsa, muesli, and ice cream.

You can eat the peel of the kiwi to get an extra serving of fiber.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

